Reliability

When it comes to reliability, we border on obsessive. We extensively test every component in our product line. We track and monitor trends in reliability rates and will not add or sell any products that we can't stand behind. What you end up with is the most reliable computer you could ever own.

No-Nonsense

One of our core values at Puget Systems is transparency, and that's no more apparent than during our sales process. If you come to us and let us know that you're looking for a desktop PC in a certain price range or for specific uses, our Sales Representatives are open and honest with you about the best options for your target price and performance. None of our Sales Representatives are on commission, and it's our goal to get away from the hype of the computer industry while building long-term, no-nonsense relationships with each and every customer.